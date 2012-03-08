MAPUTO, March 8 One Mozambican police officer was killed on Thursday after clashes with members of the former Renamo guerilla movement, police said, highlighting the tensions that still exist in the southern African country despite a 1992 peace accord.

Police spokesman Inacio Dina said 300 armed supporters of the opposition movement had been living at Renamo's headquarters in the northern city of Nampula, a Renamo stronghold, since December.

They have been waiting for a call from their leader Afonso Dhlakama to start nationwide protests against the ruling Frelimo government, one of the rebels told a local radio station. Police stormed the headquarters early on Thursday.

"During the fire two policeman were shot and one of them passed away before reaching the hospital," Dina told Reuters.

He added that 22 of the men were captured.

The opposition leader, who still has a big number of former guerrilla soldiers among his followers, has been accusing the ruling party for failing to follow through on some of the promises as part of the peace agreement that brought a 16-year civil war to an end. (Reporting by William Mapote, writing by Agnieszka Flak Editing by Maria Golovnina)