MAPUTO, March 8 One Mozambican police
officer was killed on Thursday after clashes with members of the
former Renamo guerilla movement, police said, highlighting the
tensions that still exist in the southern African country
despite a 1992 peace accord.
Police spokesman Inacio Dina said 300 armed supporters of
the opposition movement had been living at Renamo's headquarters
in the northern city of Nampula, a Renamo stronghold, since
December.
They have been waiting for a call from their leader Afonso
Dhlakama to start nationwide protests against the ruling Frelimo
government, one of the rebels told a local radio station. Police
stormed the headquarters early on Thursday.
"During the fire two policeman were shot and one of them
passed away before reaching the hospital," Dina told Reuters.
He added that 22 of the men were captured.
The opposition leader, who still has a big number of former
guerrilla soldiers among his followers, has been accusing the
ruling party for failing to follow through on some of the
promises as part of the peace agreement that brought a 16-year
civil war to an end.
(Reporting by William Mapote, writing by Agnieszka Flak Editing
by Maria Golovnina)