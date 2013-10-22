* Dhlakama had gone back to old civil war stronghold
* Most Mozambicans are against any return to war
* Renamo can disrupt, but military threat seen limited
* Big investors watching, but likely to stay course
By Manuel Mucari and Pascal Fletcher
MAPUTO/JOHANNESBURG, Oct 22 Mozambique's
opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama, who is fleeing government
forces in a remote jungle region, may have also exiled himself
to the political wilderness by abandoning a 1992 peace pact that
ended the country's civil war.
His Renamo former rebel group, which embraced multi-party
politics after the deal, said on Monday it was annulling the
accord with the government after the army overran Dhlakama's
base in the Gorongosa forest of central Sofala province.
Suspected Renamo guerrillas fired on a police station at
Maringue, just north of the Gorongosa district early on Tuesday,
local media said.
But no casualties were reported and many doubt Dhlakama
still has the power to drag Mozambique back into full-blown
conflict or derail its trajectory as a magnet for investors
chasing huge coal and offshore gas reserves.
Dhlakama, who has struggled to recover from a string of
election defeats by the ruling Frelimo party, is widely seen as
a spent political force whose current military strength is a
shadow of the destructive guerrilla movement he once commanded.
Complaining that Frelimo, the former liberation movement
that has ruled Mozambique since independence from Portugal in
1975, has monopolised political and economic power, Dhlakama had
already withdrawn from normal politics. He was threatening to
boycott and disrupt municipal elections next month.
He had increased his political isolation by installing
himself a year ago with veteran guerrilla comrades in a former
Renamo civil war stronghold in Gorongosa, a remote area of dense
forest some 600 km (375 miles) north of the capital Maputo. He
cited concerns for his safety as the reason for the move.
"Dhlakama has backed himself into a dead end and doesn't
have a way out," said Joseph Hanlon, a senior lecturer at
Britain's Open University and an expert on Mozambique.
Both the United States, an important donor, and former
colonial ruler Portugal expressed concern about the renewed
violence. Washington urged former civil war foes Renamo and
Frelimo to settle their differences through dialogue.
LITTLE APPETITE FOR WAR
Renamo spokesman Fernando Mazanga declared "peace is over"
when he announced the abandonment of the 1992 accord on Monday.
But he did not say Renamo was resuming all-out rebellion or
that it would give up the 51 seats it still holds in the
Frelimo-dominated 250-seat national parliament.
Frelimo spokesman Edmundo Galiza Matos Jr urged Renamo to
stay in the assembly.
"Mozambicans want peace," he said, adding the party remained
ready to discuss Renamo's persistent demands for reforms to the
electoral process.
"A war at this stage would destroy all the development
achievements the country has made so far," said 51-year-old
civil servant Ricardo Mandlate in Maputo, echoing the sentiments
of most ordinary Mozambicans.
"Although there's still a lot of poverty, the nation has
made progress since peace was made and the politicians should
reach an agreement," he added.
Mozambique's economy is expected to grow 7 percent this year
- one of the fastest in Africa - and investors such as Brazil's
Vale, London-listed Rio Tinto, Italy's Eni
and U.S. oil firm Anadarko are working to
develop some of the world's largest untapped coal and gas
reserves.
Renamo raids in April and June in central Mozambique had
already caused alarm. They killed at least 11 soldiers and
police and six civilians and forced a temporary suspension of
coal exports sent by rail to the coast.
DISRUPTION THREAT
But President Armando Guebuza's government has sent troop
reinforcements to Sofala to contain Dhlakama and his core of
armed veterans - believed to number no more than a few hundred.
"Renamo does not have the fighting capacity to stage large
direct attacks on government ... forces," IHS Global Insight
political analyst Robert Besseling said.
There was a risk Renamo could cause some disruption with hit
and run attacks against rail lines carrying coal exports to the
coast and on road traffic in the central area.
But Hanlon did not see a major military threat. "Renamo is
not recruiting young fighters. So far as we can tell, it's the
old guerrillas," he said.
Brazilian company Vale, which transports coal on the Sena
line to Beira port in central Mozambique, said its operations
were continuing normally despite the recent fighting.
"We're following events closely," Vale's Project Director
for Africa, Asia and Australia, Ricardo Saad, told Reuters.
Hanlon said he did not see major investors panicking over
the recent events. "It's still less violent in Mozambique than
it is in South Africa," he said.
Renamo's current tactics could even provide a political
opportunity for a smaller opposition party, the MDM, which was
formed by Renamo dissidents and holds the mayorships of the
ports of Beira - Mozambique's second city - and Quelimane.
With eight parliament seats, MDM plans to contest the
November elections and could pick up more municipalities from
Frelimo and Renamo, Hanlon said.
Maputo street vendor Luisa Salomao, 45, said she was praying
there would be no return to conflict. "I can't believe the
parties could even think of plunging our country back into war".
(Additional reporting by Vuyani Ndaba in Johannesburg; Writing
by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Andrew Heavens)