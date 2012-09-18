By Marina Lopes
MAPUTO, Sept 18 Mining and gas companies
operating in Mozambique will face fines and may lose their
operating licenses if they do not relocate communities in a way
that protects their social and economic interests, a government
official said on Tuesday.
Mozambique, home to some of the world's largest untapped
coal reserves, could fine companies up to 5 million meticais
($175,440), said Manuel Sitole, a provincial director for the
minerals and energy ministry.
"The people affected by resettlements have the right to an
equal or improved living situation," Sitole told a coal
conference in Maputo.
Mozambique passed a law in August to prevent global mineral
companies from unjust resettlements. Violent protests earlier
this year against previous resettlements threatened to derail
investment in the booming economy.
According to the new rules, companies need to prove that
their resettlement areas provide the necessary infrastructure
and give people proper and sufficient space to pursue economic
activities such as farming.
Although society has welcomed the tighter policies, critics
wonder if the government will manage to enforce the rules, with
staffing in government ranks largely inadequate.
The former Portuguese colony, which emerged from civil war
two decades ago, has attracted billions of dollars in foreign
investment from firms looking to tap into its coal reserves and
vast natural gas deposits along its white-sand Indian Ocean
coastline.
But critics say the riches have not made their way to the
country's poor.
In January, some 700 families resettled by Brazil's Vale
took to the streets near the company's Moatize mine,
protesting against the lack of access to water, electricity and
agricultural land at their new resettlement area.
