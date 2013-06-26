MAPUTO, June 26 London-listed mining company Rio Tinto confirmed on Wednesday it had suspended coal shipments on the Sena line in northwest Mozambique after threats by Renamo, a former civil war guerrilla organisation, to disrupt rail traffic.

"We have paused our operations on the rail line while we assess the current situation in Mozambique," company spokesman Helder Ossemane said, adding that production at the company's Benga mine near the city of Tete was continuing.