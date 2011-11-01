CAPE TOWN Nov 1 South African petrochemicals group Sasol will open its expanded Pande/Temane processing plant in Mozambique next week and is confident of lifting gas production by 50 percent to 183 million gigajoules by 2016, a top official said on Tuesday.

Sasol holds a 70 percent equity stake in the $865 million natural gas project in the southern African nation, whose vast gas and coal reserves are attracting huge investor interest.

"We are confident that over the next five years we will ramp up to that total capacity of 183 million gigajoules per annum," Ebbie Haan, managing director of Sasol Petroleum International, told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

"At the moment we are at 120 million gigajoules."

The plant supplies gas mainly to South Africa, and Haan said Sasol would raise production slowly because Sasol had not yet negotiated sales agreements with other end-users, either in South Africa or the rest of the region.

Of the projected 2016 output, 23 percent would be destined for Mozambique's domestic market, Haan added. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley)