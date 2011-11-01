CAPE TOWN Nov 1 South African petrochemicals
group Sasol will open its expanded Pande/Temane
processing plant in Mozambique next week and is confident of
lifting gas production by 50 percent to 183 million gigajoules
by 2016, a top official said on Tuesday.
Sasol holds a 70 percent equity stake in the $865 million
natural gas project in the southern African nation, whose vast
gas and coal reserves are attracting huge investor interest.
"We are confident that over the next five years we will ramp
up to that total capacity of 183 million gigajoules per annum,"
Ebbie Haan, managing director of Sasol Petroleum International,
told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.
"At the moment we are at 120 million gigajoules."
The plant supplies gas mainly to South Africa, and Haan said
Sasol would raise production slowly because Sasol had not yet
negotiated sales agreements with other end-users, either in
South Africa or the rest of the region.
Of the projected 2016 output, 23 percent would be destined
for Mozambique's domestic market, Haan added.
