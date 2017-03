MAPUTO May 14 Mozambique's Sena railway line, which transports coal to port from mines owned by Vale and Rio Tinto , reopened on Tuesday after protests blocked its tracks two days earlier, Vale said.

"At 6:30 this morning, Tuesday (0430 GMT), access to Vale's coal mine at Moatize was unblocked, permitting the normal movement of workers to the mine and re-establishing coal exports through the Sena line," the company said in a statement.