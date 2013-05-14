MAPUTO May 14 Mozambique's Sena railway line,
which transports coal to port from mines owned by Vale
and Rio Tinto , reopened on Tuesday
after protests blocked its tracks two days earlier, Vale said.
The line, the only railway currently available for transport
from coal-rich Tete province, was blocked by brick makers whose
businesses were resettled by Vale's mine and who are now asking
the company to compensate them for a loss of
livelihood.
The latest unrest highlights growing resentment in
Mozambique where mining companies are struggling to contain
expectations among a population where most people live on less
than $400 a year.
"This morning, Tuesday, access to Vale's coal mine at
Moatize was unblocked, permitting the normal movement of workers
to the mine and re-establishing coal exports through the Sena
line," the company said in a statement.
Taibo Mahomed, one of the protesters who has been making
bricks since 1994, said police arrived at the scene in the early
morning hours to disperse the crowd and fired shots in the air.
"We've left. The police fired their guns, there are now two
people in jail," he told Reuters by phone. "Vale still has a
debt to us, but right now we want them to release our two
colleagues who are in jail."
Police officials could not immediately be reached.
Vale added it was willing to engage in further talks with
the brick makers, although the company said on Monday there were
no grounds for the protesters' demands.
This is the second time line was suspended this year after
heavy rains flooded parts of it in February, affecting Vale's
and Rio Tinto's exports for weeks.