MAPUTO, Sept 13 Brazilian miner Vale will on Wednesday begin exports of coal from its mine in Mozambique after resolving bottlenecks on the rail line linking the mine in Tete province with the port at Beira, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Vale said that 35,000 tonnes of coal will go with the first shipment from Beira port.

The company has invested $1.66 billion in its Moatize coal mine, which began production in May this year and will have a nominal output capacity of 11 million tonnes of thermal and metallurgical coal. (Reporting by William Mapote, Writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)