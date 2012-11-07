* Output, export target cut to 2.6 mln T
* Infrastructure bottlenecks a concern
MOATIZE, Mozambique Nov 7 Brazil's Vale
has almost halved its output and export target at its
Moatize coal mine in Mozambique for this year to 2.6 million
tonnes due to limited capacity on the railway connecting the
mine with the Beira port, a senior official said on Wednesday.
Vale began producing coal at Moatize last year and had said
in August it plans to produce 4.6 million tonnes of coal at the
mine.
"We cannot produce at our full capacity while we still have
transport limitations," Altiberto Brandao, operational director
at Vale Mozambique, told Reuters during a visit to the mine.
Brandao said Vale expects to export around 5 million tonnes
of coal next year, upon completion of the upgrade of the Sena
railway line.
The upgrade of the rail line, which links the port of Beira
with coal mines in central Tete province, had been delayed for
years and was expected to be completed this year.
After the upgrade, the Sena rail line will be able to carry
6.5 million tonnes of coal per year, up from 2 million tonnes
now, before being expanded further.
"We believe that the line will be ready by the end of the
year and from there, we will upgrade our production and export
levels to 4.9 million tonnes in 2013," Brandao said.
Vale is investing heavily to increase the mine's annual
capacity to 11 million tonnes and plans to double that in the
second phase of the project.
Brandao said Vale would only increase capacity beyond the 11
million tonnes after the completion of the Nacala railway and
port project in northern Mozambique, which will allow the
company to send bigger quantities of coal.
"The ramp up only makes sense with Nacala corridor in
operation, so before that we can only concentrate our operation
on the 11 million tonnes capacity," he said.
Infrastructure bottlenecks remain the main concern for coal
miners setting up in Mozambique, and both the government and the
private sector have come up with various projects to expand and
build new rail lines and ports.
(Reporting by William Mapote; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda;
Editing by Agnieszka Flak and Ed Stoddard)