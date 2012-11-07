* Output, export target cut to 2.6 mln T

MOATIZE, Mozambique Nov 7 Brazil's Vale has almost halved its output and export target at its Moatize coal mine in Mozambique for this year to 2.6 million tonnes due to limited capacity on the railway connecting the mine with the Beira port, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Vale began producing coal at Moatize last year and had said in August it plans to produce 4.6 million tonnes of coal at the mine.

"We cannot produce at our full capacity while we still have transport limitations," Altiberto Brandao, operational director at Vale Mozambique, told Reuters during a visit to the mine.

Brandao said Vale expects to export around 5 million tonnes of coal next year, upon completion of the upgrade of the Sena railway line.

The upgrade of the rail line, which links the port of Beira with coal mines in central Tete province, had been delayed for years and was expected to be completed this year.

After the upgrade, the Sena rail line will be able to carry 6.5 million tonnes of coal per year, up from 2 million tonnes now, before being expanded further.

"We believe that the line will be ready by the end of the year and from there, we will upgrade our production and export levels to 4.9 million tonnes in 2013," Brandao said.

Vale is investing heavily to increase the mine's annual capacity to 11 million tonnes and plans to double that in the second phase of the project.

Brandao said Vale would only increase capacity beyond the 11 million tonnes after the completion of the Nacala railway and port project in northern Mozambique, which will allow the company to send bigger quantities of coal.

"The ramp up only makes sense with Nacala corridor in operation, so before that we can only concentrate our operation on the 11 million tonnes capacity," he said.

Infrastructure bottlenecks remain the main concern for coal miners setting up in Mozambique, and both the government and the private sector have come up with various projects to expand and build new rail lines and ports. (Reporting by William Mapote; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Agnieszka Flak and Ed Stoddard)