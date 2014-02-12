SAN FRANCISCO Feb 12 Mozilla, the company
behind the Firefox Internet browser, will start selling ads as
it tries to grab a larger slice of the fast-expanding online
advertising market.
The company said in a blog posting on Tuesday that it has
reached out to potential corporate sponsors about its fledgling
"Directory Tiles" program, targeted at first-time users.
Novice Firefox users now see nine blank tiles when they open
up the browser, which fill in over time with their most-visited
or recently visited websites. Now, Mozilla intends to display
the most popular sites by location, as well as sponsored
websites that will be clearly labeled as such.
"While we have not worked out the entire product roadmap, we
are beginning to talk to content partners about the opportunity,
and plan to start showing Directory Tiles to new Firefox users
as soon as we have the user experience right," Darren Herman,
vice president of content services, wrote in the blogpost.
(here)
The nonprofit Mozilla Foundation, which oversees the Mozilla
Corp business that develops the Firefox browser, currently gets
revenue from a search agreement with Google Inc. But
Firefox, once the most popular alternative to Microsoft's
Internet explorer, has been slowly ceding share to
Google's Chrome browser.