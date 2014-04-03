Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 3 Mozilla chief executive Brendan Eich has stepped down amid a controversy over his views on gay marriage, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.
The software company, best known for its Firefox Internet browser, came under fire for appointing Eich as CEO last month. Eich has donated money to oppose the legalization of gay marriage, a hot-button issue in recent years. (Reporting by Sarah McBride)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)