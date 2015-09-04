Sept 4 Mozilla, creator of the popular Firefox web browser, said hackers had stolen security-sensitive information from Bugzilla, its bug tracker, and used it to "attack" Firefox users.

The account that the hackers broke into was shut down shortly after the company discovered it had been compromised, the company said in a blog post. (mzl.la/1N7L9fC) (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)