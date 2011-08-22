* MP3tunes said to infringe copyrights on downloaded works
* Lawyer for MP3tunes calls ruling a victory
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 22 A federal judge on Monday
narrowed a lawsuit by EMI Group Ltd and 14 record companies and
music publishers that accused MP3tunes LLC of letting users
copy their songs without permission.
U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan said
MP3tunes and its Chief Executive, Michael Robertson, did not
violate the federal Digital Millennium Copyright Act in
permitting downloads, except as to songs specifically
identified as having been pirated.
In essence, he said it was users rather than MP3tunes that
were responsible for any infringements.
"While a reasonable person might conclude after some
investigation that the websites used by MP3tunes executives
were not authorized to distribute EMI's copyrighted works, the
DMCA does not place the burden of investigation on the Internet
service provider," Pauley wrote.
MP3tunes is a so-called cloud music service that lets users
store music in online "lockers." Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Apple
Inc (AAPL.O) and Google Inc (GOOG.O) have or are developing
similar services.
Pauley did find the defendants liable for "contributory"
copyright infringement for songs where notices of alleged
infringement were provided. He also said Robertson was liable
for having personally transferred songs from unauthorized
websites.
"This is a huge victory," said Greg Gulia, a partner at
Duane Morris who represents MP3tunes and Robertson. "Users can
still download songs from publicly available websites, and
store them without a separate license fee, so long as MP3tunes
complies with takedown notices. The main takeaway is that
MP3tunes' fundamental business model has been upheld."
A lawyer for EMI and the other plaintiffs did not
immediately respond to a request for comment. Citigroup Inc
(C.N) owns EMI and is trying to sell it.
The four-year-old lawsuit is part of the music industry's
effort to stop websites from letting people download and share
music online without paying for it.
On May 12, the operators of LimeWire agreed to pay record
companies $105 million to end a federal trial over copyright
infringement damages owed by the once popular but now defunct
file-sharing service. [ID:nN12111022]
There were 3,189 recordings, 562 musical compositions and
328 album cover images at issue in the MP3 tunes lawsuit.
The case is Capital Records Inc et al v. MP3tunes LLC et
al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
07-09931.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; editing by Andre Grenon)