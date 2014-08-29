Aug 29 MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG : * Says revenue for the MPC Capital group climbed 9% to EUR 15.8 million in the

first half of 2014 * Says EBIT of EUR 2,098 thousand for the first half of 2014 * Says management board confirms full-2014 forecast * Says H1 consolidated net profit climbed to EUR 995 thousand versus loss of

3.75 million year ago * Confirms FY forecast of revenue of around EUR 30 million * Sees for FY positive operating result in the single-digit million and

consolidated earnings in the low single-digit million