Aug 29 MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
:
* Says revenue for the MPC Capital group climbed 9% to EUR 15.8
million in the
first half of 2014
* Says EBIT of EUR 2,098 thousand for the first half of 2014
* Says management board confirms full-2014 forecast
* Says H1 consolidated net profit climbed to EUR 995 thousand
versus loss of
3.75 million year ago
* Confirms FY forecast of revenue of around EUR 30 million
* Sees for FY positive operating result in the single-digit
million and
consolidated earnings in the low single-digit million
