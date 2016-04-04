MUMBAI, April 4 Blackstone Group LP has agreed to buy a majority stake in Indian IT outsourcing services provider Mphasis Ltd from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, in a deal that will cost up to $1.1 billion.

Blackstone will pay 430 rupees per share for 84 percent of HP Enterprise Co's 60.5 percent stake in Mphasis, HPE said in a statement.

Under Indian laws, Blackstone will also need to make an open offer for a further 26 percent stake in Mphasis.

Depending on the response to the open offer, the deal price will vary between 54.66 billion rupees and 70.71 billion rupees ($825 million and $1.1 billion), Blackstone said in a separate statement. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Gopakumar Warrier)