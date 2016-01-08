EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
MUMBAI Jan 8 Japan's NEC Corp is in initial talks to acquire Indian IT services firm Mphasis Ltd , majority owned by HP Inc, CNBC TV18 reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
Shares in Mphasis, in which HP has a 60.5 percent stake, were up 1.5 percent in the Mumbai market which was up 0.2 percent.
An Mphasis spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. (Writing by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.