MUMBAI Jan 8 Japan's NEC Corp is in initial talks to acquire Indian IT services firm Mphasis Ltd , majority owned by HP Inc, CNBC TV18 reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

Shares in Mphasis, in which HP has a 60.5 percent stake, were up 1.5 percent in the Mumbai market which was up 0.2 percent.

An Mphasis spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. (Writing by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)