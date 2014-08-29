BRIEF-Kontigo Care signs agreement with two municipalities
* Signs agreement with other two municipalities Source text for Eikon:
Aug 29 MPH Mittelstaendische Pharma Holding AG : * Says H1: sales of EUR 117.6 million (+4.6 % sales growth); net profit of EUR
4.5 million (+7.5 % profit growth) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 427,000 zlotys versus 0 zlotys a year ago
* Says 8,130,960 new shares were placed at a price of eur 38.94 per share