BERLIN/TRENTO, Italy, June 1 Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena may have too much Italian government
debt on its books, the chairman of Italy's third-largest bank
said on Friday, pointing to risks stemming from sovereign debt
holdings amid a euro zone crisis.
"We have to be more selective given the concern weighing on
us about the government bonds in our portfolio. Monte dei Paschi
may have too much, given its size," Alessandro Profumo told
reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin.
Later on Friday, Profumo said that over time MPS would
reduce its holdings, without giving any further detail.
"The exposure to Italian government bonds will go down in
time," he told reporters on the margins of an economic
conference in Trento, Italy. "It certainly won't go up."
MPS, the world's oldest bank, has 26 billion euros ($32
billion) in Italian government debt on its books and has already
said in the past that it needed to cut the level.
European lenders have been asked by regulators to
mark-to-market their sovereign bond holdings and hold more
capital to cushion against the impact of the sovereign debt
crisis.
A reigniting euro zone debt crisis has pushed up Italian
government bond yields in the last two months, threatening the
value of large portfolios held by domestic lenders.
The European Banking Authority said in April that BMPS had
to fill a 3.3 billion euro capital shortfall by June.
MPS is preparing a series of measures that could include
issuing contingent convertible bonds that convert into equity if
the bank's core tier one capital falls below a certain level.
($1 = 0.8088 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene and Valentina Za)