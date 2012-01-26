UPDATE 3-China names new planning chief, commerce minister before key meeting
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
ROME Jan 26 The deputy chairman of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone has resigned, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Caltagirone, a Rome-based businessman and one of Monte Paschi's core shareholders, has been progressively cutting his stake in Italy's third-largest bank from 4.3 percent at the time of the last capital increase.
He is currently believed to hold a stake of around 2.3-2.3 percent.
(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)