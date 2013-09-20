BAGNAIA, Florence, Sept 20 The head of Italy's
Monte Paschi said on Friday the European Commission
was likely to indicate a 12 month limit for the bank to complete
a 2.5 billion euro ($3. billion) capital increase but that it
was unlikely to be a binding deadline.
"The European Commission determines the maximum feasibility
limits, the effective timing is decided by the markets," Monte
Paschi Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola told reporters.
"I think the Commission will indicate a limit of 12 months
but I don't think it will be binding," he said.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; editing by Francesca Landini)