(Corrects alert and story to show CEO believes the timetable
will be binding, fix garbled currency conversion)
BAGNAIA, Florence, Sept 20 The head of Italy's
Monte Paschi said on Friday the European Commission
was likely to indicate a 12 month limit for the bank to complete
a 2.5 billion euro ($3.4 billion) capital increase and that he
believed the deadline was binding.
"The European Commission determines the maximum feasibility
limits, the effective timing is decided by the markets," Monte
Paschi Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola told reporters.
"I think the Commission will indicate a limit of 12 months
and I think it will be binding," he said.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; editing by Francesca Landini and
Anthony Barker)