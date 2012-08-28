UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN Aug 28 The chief executive of Italy's bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said he had no details on the coupon and the timing of state loans.
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third biggest lender posted a higher-than-expected loss of 1.62 billion euros in the first half of the year due to writedowns on goodwill and financial assets. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts