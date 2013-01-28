ZURICH Jan 28 Problems at Italy's Monte dei
Paschi di Siena pose no threat to the wider financial
system, Mark Carney, chairman of the global Financial Stability
Board, said on Monday.
Carney said the FSB, a regulatory task force for the Group
of 20 leading economies (G20), discussed "current
vulnerabilities" at its meeting in Zurich on Monday but that did
not include the Italian bank.
"It's an unfortunate development for that bank but it is an
idiosyncratic event, so no one raised it," Carney told a news
conference.
The bank has run into trouble since its 9 billion euro cash
purchase of rival Banca Antonveneta in 2007, just before the
financial crisis.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, writing by Huw Jones)