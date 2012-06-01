BERLIN, June 1 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
may have too much government debt on its books, the
newly appointed chairman of Italy's third-largest bank said on
Friday, underscoring worries about the impact of the sovereign
debt crisis on bank balance sheets.
"We have to be more selective given the concern weighing on
us about the government bonds in our portfolio. Monte dei Paschi
may have too much, given its size," Alessandro Profumo told
reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin.
MPS, the world's oldest bank, has some 26 billion euros ($32
billion)in Italian government debt on its books and has already
said in the past that it needed to cut the level.
Over recent months, Italian government bond yields have
climbed to dangerous levels of around 6 percent as worries about
the Spanish banking sector and Greece's future in the euro have
raised doubts about the future of the single currency.
In turn, that has added to pressure on banks to make extra
provisioning to maintain their capital buffers.
The European Banking Authority, which has set tougher
capital requirements for EU banks, said in April that BMPS had
to fill a 3.3 billion euro capital shortfall by June.
MPS is preparing a series of measures that could include
issuing contingent convertible bonds that convert into equity if
the bank's core tier one capital falls below a certain level.
($1 = 0.8088 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Gavin Jones.)