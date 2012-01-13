SIENA, Italy Jan 13 Italian bank Monte Paschi di Siena ruled out including a capital increase in plans to be unveiled next week, saying on Friday it would need new capital requirements by selling assets and taking other steps to manage its capital.

Managing director Fabrizio Viola told a news conference the bank would revise its business plans after the measures to reinforce its capital were completed.

Bank chairman Giuseppe Mussari also confirmed that he intended to end his mandate on April 30.

(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)