ROME Nov 24 The foundation which controls Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA has started to sell off its entire 1.9 percent stake in Italy's biggest investment bank Mediobanca, a foundation source said.

"We have started selling off our stake in Mediobanca in recent days," said the source. "The idea is to sell the whole holding." (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)