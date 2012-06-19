* Bank must plug capital hole, improve profitability

* S&P says 1.5 bln euros still needed

* Top MPS investor seals debt restructuring deal

* Market does not rule out state support (Adds comments from sources, possible options for MPS)

By Lisa Jucca and Stefano Bernabei

MILAN/ROME, June 19 Italy's third-largest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, must quickly plug a capital shortfall to fend off the threat of a downgrade by rating agency Standard & Poor's, which dragged shares close to record lows on Tuesday.

The bank, the world's oldest, may have to resort to some form of state intervention if it does not fully address by the end of June a 3.3 billion euro ($4.15 billion) capital shortage stemming from its 25 billion euro exposure to Italian bonds, the agency also said. MPS is worth 2.3 billion euros at current market prices.

"We could lower the ratings if we believe that MPS will find it challenging to accelerate handling of non-performing assets or sustainably strengthen its capital position while improving earnings capacity and financial flexibility," S&P warned.

Any deterioration of MPS's credit rating would make it more difficult for the bank to raise money by issuing bonds.

"We will consider the likelihood that MPS may benefit from extraordinary support in case of need," S&P added, noting the systemic nature of the bank and expectations that the Italian government would be supportive.

Monte dei Paschi has suffered more than its peers in the crisis because of its thin capital base and is expected to carry out a restructuring under new management led by Chairman Alessandro Profumo, a known turnaround banker.

Although it has taken steps to boost its capital, the bank still needs about 1.5 billion euros to build a large enough capital buffer, S&P said in a statement issued late on Monday.

This comes on top of 1.9 billion euros of high-yielding hybrid government-backed bonds the bank borrowed in 2009 and which it has promised to pay back by June next year, before a higher interest rate kicks in.

The Tuscan bank must also put a lid on rising non-performing loans, which, at 16.2 percent of gross loans, put it above the Italian average, the agency said.

Italian lenders are in a different situation to Spain's banks because they have less exposure to the real estate market and enjoy a relatively high level of household savings.

However, sovereign debt pressure is weighing on Italian lenders as well as the risk of higher non-performing loans, which have nearly doubled to an average of 11.2 percent since the start of the recession.

LIMITED FLEXIBILITY

Monte dei Paschi hopes to raise capital by selling some of its units and a group of branches.

Management says it is also considering issuing contingent capital bonds, which would be difficult in current market conditions. Sources close to the situation say that MPS would have to offer a double-digit coupon and even that may not be enough to lure private investors amid the euro zone crisis.

A cheaper alternative would be for the lender to issue more government-backed bonds, on top of the 1.9 billion euros it already has. These have a coupon of 8.5 percent, rising to 9 percent next year, but unlike CoCo bonds they can be paid back early.

MPS has limited financial flexibility, because its top shareholder, a charitable foundation with close ties to local politicians, is just emerging from months of wrestling with creditor banks to restructure its own debt.

The foundation has been forced to cut its stake in the bank to 36.3 percent to pay creditors and would not be able to underwrite any CoCo bonds or a rights issue, a source close to the situation told Reuters.

Shares in the bank fell 5 percent on Tuesday, dropping close to last week's record low of 0.175 euros, before recovering to 0.185 euros in afternoon trading. The stock has lost 50 percent over the past three months.

"Investors are concerned about the restructuring. We know the bank still has a capital shortfall and there could be a new intervention by the Italian Treasury," an Italian trader said.

Standard & Poor's will review its BBB/A-2 rating within the next three months. Monte dei Paschi, which posted a 4.7 billion euros net loss in 2011, postponed to June 26 a presentation of its 2012-15 business plan that had been scheduled for just before the Greek election. ($1 = 0.7949 euros) (Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi, maria Pia Quaglia, Antonella Ciancio and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by David Cowell and David Goodman)