SHANGHAI May 24 A Chinese investment group has bought a 65 percent stake in Italy-owned sports media rights group MP & Silva, one of the investors Beijing Baofeng Technology Co Ltd said in a filing on Tuesday.

Reuters earlier reported, citing a source familiar with the matter, that China Everbright and Beijing Baofeng were set to buy around a 60 percent stake in MP & Silva, valuing the company at just over $1 billion. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)