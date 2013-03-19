UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse's EEX says takes over U.S. peer Nodal
* International add-on business, no overlap (Adds details, Nodal CEO, context)
SAO PAULO, March 19 Eike Batista, the controlling shareholder of Brazilian energy company MPX Energia SA, is in talks to sell a stake in the company, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
There was as yet no binding agreement, the filing said. The company did not name any potential investors in the Rio de Janeiro-based company.
SAO PAULO, March 3 Bonds of Odebrecht SA on Friday hit their lowest level in more than six months as investors feared the spillover of the Brazilian engineering conglomerate's involvement in a bribery scandal could hamper planned asset sales and the procurement of new contracts across Latin America.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.