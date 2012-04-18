UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 18 Brazil's MPX , one of the companies in Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's EBX group, has signed definitive agreements for the formation of a joint venture with German utility E.ON , a securities filing said on Wednesday.
E.ON said earlier this year it planned to invest at least 10 billion Brazilian reais ($5.42 billion) with MPX to boost growth in developing markets.
($1 = 1.8436 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Diogo Ferreira Gomes; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TORONTO, Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.
Feb 3 U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.