RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 The restructuring of Brazil's EBX industrial conglomerate will likely leave its controlling shareholder Eike Batista with about $1.7 billion of debt and up to $2 billion of assets, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

The sale of assets in EBX companies such as utility MPX Energia SA and iron ore miner MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA will allow Batista to retire his debts with Brazilian banks.

The restructuring will also cut his debt with Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala by more than 25 percent to between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion, the source, who declined to be identified because he is not authorized to speak to the media, said.

