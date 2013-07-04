RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 The restructuring of
Brazil's EBX industrial conglomerate will likely leave its
controlling shareholder Eike Batista with about $1.7 billion of
debt and up to $2 billion of assets, a source with direct
knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
The sale of assets in EBX companies such as utility MPX
Energia SA and iron ore miner MMX Mineração e
Metálicos SA will allow Batista to retire his debts
with Brazilian banks.
The restructuring will also cut his debt with Abu Dhabi
sovereign wealth fund Mubadala by more than 25 percent to
between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion, the source, who declined
to be identified because he is not authorized to speak to the
media, said.
EBX Group was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro and Cesar Bianconi
and Todd Benson in Sao Paulo; Editing by Dale Hudson)