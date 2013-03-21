European shares end flat, Melrose and Subsea impress
* Disappointments from Capita, Travis Perkins weigh (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices at close)
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, March 21 Eike Batista, the controlling shareholder of Brazilian energy company MPX Energia SA, confirmed on Thursday he is in talks to sell a stake in the company to Germany's E.ON SE, according to a securities filing.
Batista said he has no plans to surrender control of MPX, and said there are talks under way to bolster the company's capital position.
* Disappointments from Capita, Travis Perkins weigh (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices at close)
* Announces the completion of the divestment of its Oxo alcohols business
BRUSSELS, March 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: