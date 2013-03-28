Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
SAO PAULO, March 28 Germany's E.ON SE agreed to increase its stake in Brazilian power producer MPX Energia SA, buying a quarter of the company from controlling shareholder Eike Batista and participating in a capital injection of up to 1.2 billion reais ($596 million).
E.ON will subscribe for 367 million reais of new shares and purchase a 24.5 percent stake from Batista for 10 reais to 11 reais each, according to a Thursday securities filing, bringing the German company's total stake in MPX to 36 percent.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.