(Adds details and background)
* Clough to sell marine business for A$127 mln
* Malaysia's SapuraCrest requires local approval
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 A unit of Murray & Roberts
will sell its offshore construction business to
Malaysia's SapuraCrest Petroleum for $133 million to
focus on its mainstay onshore projects, the South African
construction firm said on Monday.
Australia-listed Clough Ltd , which is 62 percent
owned by M&R, has agreed to sell its offshore marine
construction business to SapuraCrest for A$127 million ($133
million) and will use the money to pay down debt and fund
growth, M&R said.
Marine construction projects require significant capital
investment and firms face stiff competition from big regional
and global companies, M&R said.
The deal will allow Clough to focus on opportunities in
onshore oil and gas projects, as well as the minerals markets in
Australia, M&R said.
The transaction still requires the approval of the Malaysian
central bank and SapuraCrest's shareholders.
SapuraCrest, a major Malaysian energy firm, is due to merge
with rival Kencana in a $4 billion deal that would
create the country's No.5 oil and gas services company.
Malaysia has identified the domestic oil and gas sector as
an important part of its economic transformation programme, a
government effort to boost investment and raise the national
income level.
Shares of M&R were flat at 28.37 at 0819 GMT.
($1 = 0.958 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by David Dolan)