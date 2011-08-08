(Adds details and background)

* Clough to sell marine business for A$127 mln

* Malaysia's SapuraCrest requires local approval

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 A unit of Murray & Roberts will sell its offshore construction business to Malaysia's SapuraCrest Petroleum for $133 million to focus on its mainstay onshore projects, the South African construction firm said on Monday.

Australia-listed Clough Ltd , which is 62 percent owned by M&R, has agreed to sell its offshore marine construction business to SapuraCrest for A$127 million ($133 million) and will use the money to pay down debt and fund growth, M&R said.

Marine construction projects require significant capital investment and firms face stiff competition from big regional and global companies, M&R said.

The deal will allow Clough to focus on opportunities in onshore oil and gas projects, as well as the minerals markets in Australia, M&R said.

The transaction still requires the approval of the Malaysian central bank and SapuraCrest's shareholders.

SapuraCrest, a major Malaysian energy firm, is due to merge with rival Kencana in a $4 billion deal that would create the country's No.5 oil and gas services company.

Malaysia has identified the domestic oil and gas sector as an important part of its economic transformation programme, a government effort to boost investment and raise the national income level.

Shares of M&R were flat at 28.37 at 0819 GMT. ($1 = 0.958 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by David Dolan)