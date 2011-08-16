KUALA LUMPUR Aug 16 Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd said in an exchange filing on Tuesday:

* Government infrastructure developer Syarikat Prasarana Negara has awarded its wholly-owned subsidiary a 1.33 billion Malaysian ringgit ($445.9 million) subway contract.

* Contract covers construction and supply of components for the extension of Ampang light rail transit (LRT) line.

* Also receives 67.2 million ringgit contract for supply of girders for adjoining Kelana Jaya LRT line.

* Construction period of Ampang job at 30 months and 20 months for Kelana Jaya project. ($1 = 2.982 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)