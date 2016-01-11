SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (IFR) - Malaysian debt market participants
have dismissed fears that a missed coupon payment from road
operator MRCB Southern Link will pose problems for
other infrastructure financings.
"The problems of this company have been ongoing for a while,
but they are pretty confined to that toll-road project and will
not adversely impact the funding of the overall infrastructure
sector," said one debt syndicate banker.
MRCB Southern Link paid coupons due December 23 on a 845
million ringgit ($194 million) senior sukuk tranche and January
4 on a 25.6 million ringgit term loan.
However, it chose to defer the 10.2 million ringgit coupon
on a 199 million ringgit junior tranche. Although payments on
the junior tranche are deferrable and cumulative under the bond
agreement, the non-payment is a clear indication of financial
constraints.
RAM Ratings treated the non-payment as a default and
downgraded to D the C3 rating on the 199 million ringgit junior
tranche. This rating will remain even if the issuer pays up, to
show that a precedence of a default has occurred.
MRCB Southern Link has said it will defer payment for one
month, but it also holds the option to defer payments every
month.
Credit analysts agreed that the default was unlikely to have
a major impact on the overall corporate bond market or the
infrastructure bond sector.
"After all, that is what a junior tranche is supposed to do
- as a buffer against losses in the senior tranches," said one
analyst.
Infrastructure financing, particularly from the energy
sector, typically makes up a significant portion of total
corporate bond issuance in Malaysia. Bonds sold to fund
power-generating projects over the last 10 years made up 39
percent of all 239 billion ringgit such infrastructure issuance.
Tight liquidity
Analysts had expected MRCB Southern Link to run into
cashflow issues since the government banned collection of tolls
at the project in 2012.
The government proposed to buy back the project in August
2012 but, in November, decided to make monthly compensation
payments of 11 million ringgit to the company until it completed
the acquisition. The acquisition has not materialised.
Meanwhile, the company faces tightening liquidity due to the
widening mismatch between a lack of cashflow and the annual
repayments on its sukuk, says RAM Rating.
MRCB Southern Link has said it plans to undertake a debt
refinancing, but little progress has been made. The completion
of that refinancing has now been delayed to March, and the
possibility of yet another delay has not been ruled out.
Unless the company successfully ties up its debt
restructuring, RAM Ratings expects it to experience a cash
shortfall when repayment of the 220 million ringgit term loan is
due on January 4 2018. A default on the loan facility will
trigger a cross-default on the senior sukuk.
The issuer is a funding vehicle for the 8.62km Eastern
Dispersal Link Expressway in Johor Bahru.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; Editing By Vincent Baby and Daniel
Stanton)