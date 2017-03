Nov 19 MRC Global Inc : * Reduces debt interest costs and increases facility amount * Completed a repricing of its senior secured term loan b while increasing the

facility by $150 million * Current applicable annual interest rate was reduced by 100 basis points to

libor + 400 basis points * Sees recording pre-tax charge of approximately $5 million in the fourth

quarter of 2013 related to fees and the write-off * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage