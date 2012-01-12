(Follows alerts)

Jan 12 MRC Global Inc filed with the U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common stock, almost three years after pulling its plans to go public.

The company, which provides pipes, valves and fittings to energy companies, scrapped its $750 million IPO in 2009 as the recession and low oil prices dimmed demand for its stock.

Previously called McJunkin Red Man Holding Corp, it was bought out by Goldman Sach's private equity fund in 2007.[link.reuters.com/cyj95s ]

MRC Global did not reveal how many shares it planned to sell this time or their expected price.

The company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that it intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Houston, Texas-based MRC Global, which intends to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MRC," did not reveal the names of the underwriters in the filing.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is just used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)