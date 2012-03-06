* Goldman Sachs and Barclays to act as lead underwriters

* Had earlier filed to raise up to $100 mln in IPO

* To list stock on NYSE under symbol "MRC"

March 6 MRC Global, which provides pipes, valves and fittings to the energy sector, said it will now raise up to $500 million in its initial public offering of common stock.

The company, which withdrew its $750 million IPO in 2009, had revived plans of going public in January when it applied with U.S. regulators for an IPO of up to $100 million.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is normally used as a placeholder to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Goldman Sachs and Barclays Capital are the lead underwriters to the offering. Other underwriters include BofA Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo and Raymond James, amongst others.

However, since the company is controlled by affiliates of Goldman Sachs, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) regulations require the offering to have a qualified independent underwriter, according to a regulatory filing.

The company, which intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MRC," said Robert W. Baird will act as the independent underwriter for the offering.

MRC Global serves more than 12,000 customers through over 400 service locations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australasia according to the filing. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)