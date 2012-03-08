HELSINKI, March 8 Finnish forestry group M-real will close its Alizay paper mill in France by the end of June and lay off around 330 workers, it said on Thursday, after ending talks with employee representatives.

The move is part of M-real's drive to shift from unprofittable paper to consumer board. The company has previously announced the closure of plants in Germany and Finland. (Reporting By Eero Vassinen; Editing by Mark Potter)