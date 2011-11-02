* Q3 adjusted EBIT 6 mln euros vs 15.6 mln in poll

* Forecasts Q4 profit at Q3 level

* To close paper capacity, cut jobs in Finland

* Shares fall 5.5 percent (Adds analyst comment)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Nov 2 Forest group M-real on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected fall in profits and said it planned to cut more paper capacity as it shifts its focus from the ailing paper market to the healthier packaging board business.

Shares in the Finnish company fell 5.5 percent by 1251 GMT after it said third-quarter operating profit, excluding non-recurring items slumped to 6 million euros ($8 mln) from 54 million a year ago.

Analysts on average expected profit of 15.6 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

M-real blamed the weakness on low paper demand and restructuring ahead of planned mill closures. It also forecast fourth-quarter underlying operating profit would be roughly the same as the previous quarter, disappointing investors.

"The stock is reacting to the numbers and, I guess, the relatively weak fourth-quarter guidance ... But I think anybody who's interested in M-real has got to think beyond the next two quarters," said Credit Suisse analyst Lars Kjellberg.

PAPER, JOB CUTS

Earlier on Wednesday, M-real said it would close more loss-making paper capacity to boost profits. It plans to close a fine paper machine and cut up to 180 jobs in Aanekoski, Finland.

Only last month, M-real announced plans to shut down a paper mill in France and most of another mill in Germany after failing to find a buyer.

With these steps the company would reduce its paper capacity by about 700,000 annual tonnes, or 44 percent. It forecast the cuts would boost its annual operating profit altogether by about 100 million euros.

Along with the closures the company is looking to concentrate its coated magazine paper and office paper production at its modern and pulp-integrated Husum mill in Sweden.

Analysts said the company's paper business restructuring seemed to be taking a long time.

The global economic slowdown is exacerbating problems in the European paper industry, which has been dogged for years by overcapacity and shrinking demand, prompting companies to close mills and reshape their businesses.

M-real is transforming into a maker of cartonboard -- a material used in packaging for products including food, cigarettes and consumer electronics. The unit was the only one that made money in the third quarter, with profit flat year-on-year at 33 million euros.

"Cartonboard order books have been declining from the record level of early year 2011. Nevertheless, the demand and profitability outlook of folding boxboard are strong," Chief executive Mikko Helander said in a statement. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Additional reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Helen Massy-Beresford)