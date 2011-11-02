HELSINKI Nov 2 Finnish forest group M-real
reported a bigger-than-expected fall in third quarter
underlying operating profit as a weaker global economy hit the
paper and pulp market.
Shares in M-real lost earlier gains to fall 4 percent after
the company said its quarterly operating profit, excluding
non-recurring items fell to 6 million euros ($8 million) from
54 million a year ago. Analysts on average had expected profit
of 15.6 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.
The company forecast fourth-quarter underlying operating
profit to be at roughly the same level as the previous quarter.
Earlier on Wednesday, M-real said it will close a paper
machine in Finland to boost profitability and focus on
cartonboard, boosting its shares in early trading.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)