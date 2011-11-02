HELSINKI Nov 2 Finnish forest group M-real reported a bigger-than-expected fall in third quarter underlying operating profit as a weaker global economy hit the paper and pulp market.

Shares in M-real lost earlier gains to fall 4 percent after the company said its quarterly operating profit, excluding non-recurring items fell to 6 million euros ($8 million) from 54 million a year ago. Analysts on average had expected profit of 15.6 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

The company forecast fourth-quarter underlying operating profit to be at roughly the same level as the previous quarter.

Earlier on Wednesday, M-real said it will close a paper machine in Finland to boost profitability and focus on cartonboard, boosting its shares in early trading. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)