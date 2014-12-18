Dec 18 Mriya Agro Holding Public Ltd :

* With effect from Dec. 15, Oleksandr Chernyavsky is no longer Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of group

* This change in top management is related to continuing debt restructuring process of group and reflects necessity to increase role of creditors in operational management of Mriya