UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 18 Mriya Agro Holding Public Ltd :
* With effect from Dec. 15, Oleksandr Chernyavsky is no longer Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of group
* This change in top management is related to continuing debt restructuring process of group and reflects necessity to increase role of creditors in operational management of Mriya Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources