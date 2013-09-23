By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON, Sept 23
With the fall harvest looming,
pockets of the U.S. Midwest are bracing for a mad scramble for
diesel fuel to power tractors and combines after the summer
closure of a key pipeline that supplied buyers from Arkansas to
Indiana.
After losing a months-long battle to prevent Enterprise
Products Partners from shutting down its TE Products
diesel and jet fuel line, which pumped its last barrel in July,
local fuel distributors say they are seeing signs of the higher
costs and longer drives they have feared were coming.
Aaron Littlefield, president of fuel supplier and
transporter Littlefield Oil Co in Fort Smith, Arkansas, said
that several of his drivers this month have been forced to make
as many as three stops at diesel fuel terminals to fill up their
tanks. Before, just a single trip to the Enterprise-supplied
tank farm just north of the state capital of Little Rock had
sufficed.
"It looks like the trouble is starting," he said.
Jet fuel providers have it even worse, he says. One was
forced to travel as far as Tyler, Texas, 260 miles (418 km)
southwest of Little Rock. Arkansas has only one small refinery
in the far south, and it doesn't make jet fuel.
The shutdown illustrates how the nation's energy map is
being redrawn amid the U.S. shale boom. Enterprise is
repurposing its line to move cheap ethane from Pennsylvania's
Marcellus gas fields to feed growing petrochemical plants in
Texas. The company, which makes money based on the volumes it
moves, saw more profits in that growing ethane market than in
declining distillate volumes moving south to north.
The emerging shortages of distillate fuels in a landscape
that is otherwise awash in energy has Midwest traders, suppliers
and marketers racing to adapt.
Suppliers drive further to wait longer at fewer stocked
terminals instead of relying on a pipeline that delivered fuel
for years. Many anticipate pockets of higher prices at truck
stops and gas stations in the region as higher freight costs to
move fuel trickles down to the pump.
Moving fuel by truck can cost up to seven times more than
moving it by pipeline, experts estimate.
Matt Schrimpf, president of Piasa Motor Fuels in Hartford,
Illinois, his family's business of more than 80 years, said his
staff has coached customers, encouraging them to plan ahead.
Many are farmers who may not understand that his trucks will
have to drive twice as far to pick up another load.
"When these farm accounts call, they're used to saying 'Hey,
I'm in the field, I forgot to call ahead and I need something
now,'" he said. "Well, 'now' might be tomorrow."
Making matters even worse, the trains, barges and tanker
trucks that will be needed to help carry fuel from other
pipelines or faraway refiners are already running flat-out to
help ferry crude oil around the country, another consequence of
the proliferation of shale oil production.
ARKANSAS AT NEXUS
The shutdown affects parts of Louisiana, Missouri, Illinois
and Indiana, but central Arkansas is the hardest hit, stuck
between the major Gulf Coast and Rust Belt refining centers and
poorly served by river or rail terminals.
Trucking, the most costly of all transport, is pretty much
the only non-pipe option for supplying terminals, suppliers say.
The cost quickly adds up: The Association of Oil Pipelines says
trucking products for 300 miles could cost 20 to 30 cents a
barrel compared with 4 cents for a barrel shipped on a pipeline.
Enterprise shut the 230,000 bpd distillates TEPPCO line
after determining that there was insufficient demand to invest
$50 million to upgrade a parallel gasoline and natural gas
liquids line to move diesel and jet fuel as well.
Enterprise said it will upgrade the gasoline line to
accommodate distillate shipments only within Arkansas - from the
sole refinery in the state, Delek's 80,000 bpd plant in El
Dorado, to the Little Rock area - but not from Texas.
And El Dorado doesn't make enough diesel to meet Little
Rock's demand, according to Steve Mosby, a veteran trader who
held a two-day tutorial on the changing trade flows at his
Kansas City, Missouri, consultancy ADMO Energy LLC.
He said Little Rock needs about 49,000 bpd of diesel. Delek
produced just 28,000 bpd in the second quarter, according to
calculations based on a company presentation.
Refineries in neighboring Oklahoma and Kansas can't get
supply to Little Rock via pipeline because none run far enough
east to the center of the state, according to Mike Mears, chief
executive of Magellan Midstream Partners LP, whose
extensive Midwest refined products pipeline system has a segment
that supplies its terminal in Fort Smith.
Instead, local fuel suppliers are forced to hit the highways
to make up the deficit, picking up fuel 137 miles (220 km) east
at Valero Energy Corp's 180,000 bpd refinery in Memphis,
or 160 miles (257 km) west at the Fort Smith facility.
"Lines will get longer at Fort Smith," Mosby said.
The Delek refinery also doesn't make jet fuel, leaving
suppliers for the Little Rock Air Force Base or the Bill and
Hillary Clinton National Airport to tap other sources.
A NEW REALITY
Delivery points outside of Arkansas, such as Cape Girardeau
in southeast Missouri, Norris City in southern Illinois, or
Seymour in south-central Indiana are fairly close to rivers and
rail lines, giving suppliers those options.
But it's more expensive than before to book the railcars and
barges due to the boom in inland crude oil production. Even if
trains and barges are available, they may not have access to the
right offloading infrastructure.
"There aren't many terminals that have the ability to unload
diesel fuel via railcars or barge, particularly in the Little
Rock market," said Chad Pistulka, manager of supply and
logistics for agricultural fuel supplier CHS Inc.
Longer-term, there may be hope on the horizon.
A week ago, Magellan said it was seeking customer
commitments to spend $250 million-$300 million to build a new
75,000 bpd refined products pipeline that would link its Fort
Smith and Little Rock terminals.
After the shutdown caused a "significant diesel supply
problem," the company is optimistic about the project, Mears
said.
They will know soon: the deadline for binding commitments is
Oct. 16. The bad news for Arkansas? It could take 18 months to
build.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade and Jonathan
Leff)