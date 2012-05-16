LONDON May 16 Banks were lower as Europe's top shares fell in choppy trade on Wednesday, as investors' confidence remained hampered by doubts over the stability of the euro zone.

The FTSEurofirst provisionally closed down 4.56 points, or 0.5 percent at 993.14 -- extending falls to three consecutive trading days, hovering around 4-1/2 months lows and down more than 10 percent from its 2012 peak.

Equities were spooked late on Wednesday as sources said the European Central Bank stopped its monetary policy operations to some Greek banks as recapitalisation plans were not in place, adding to concerns Greece may exit the euro.

Clemente De Lucia, euro zone economist at BNP Paribas, said the probability of Greece leaving the euro was higher than it was 12-months ago, wh ile q uantifying that the cost of Greece exiting the euro would be difficult.

He said the cost would certainly be less than a year ago as corporates had taken measures to reduce exposure, but if it did happen then it could lead to greater fiscal union to protect against any contagion effect.

Banks fell again, having shed 18 percent in the last three months as the euro zone concerns have resurfaced. Nomura said the Greek exit costs were manageable, but that contagion concerns were harder to control.

Spanish bank Bankia slumped more than 10 percent after delaying publishing first quarter results, stoking fears over the scale of losses at the newly nationalised lender. (Written by David Brett; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)