Shares in Frontline , the world's largest independent oil tanker firm, climb 15 percent after a surge in rates for Suezmax-class tankers.

"There has been a tripling in the average rates in the past 10 days, and even more in the Mediterranean," Axel Styrman, a shipping analyst at Carnegie, says.

He says the initial Suezmax rate uptick, stemming from shipping delays in the Turkish Straits, has been exacerbated in recent days as VLCCs in the Mediterranean redirect to West Africa to take advantage of improving rates there.

"We are looking at this as a short-term imbalance as the underlying fundamentals are negative, and nothing has changed," he says. "It's a situation that should last only a couple of more weeks."

Frontline stock has fallen almost 80 percent since the start of the year as expanding global tanker capacity has outsripped demand for oil transport.

