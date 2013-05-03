BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Frankfurt, 03. Mai * Dax legt nach unerwartet gutem US-Arbeitsmarktbericht
zu, jetzt ein Prozent höher bei 8044 Punkten * Euro fällt unter 1,31 Dollar * Eurostoxx50 legt leicht zu, jetzt 0,5 Prozent
höher bei 2732 Zählern * Brent-Öl verteuert sich, ein Fass kostet jetzt 104,29
Dollar * Bund-Future verdoppelt Verlust, jetzt 64 Ticks
niedriger bei 146,52 Zählern * MDax steigt auf Rekordhoch von 13595,11 Zählern Weitere Informationen mit Doppelklick auf
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.