NEW DELHI, July 27 Indian refiner Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) will increase spot cargo purchases as it cuts down on import of crude oil from Iran, a top official at the state-owned refiner said on Friday.

"We are now increasing our spot cargo purchases to make up for shortfall in Iranian imports," Managing Director P.P. Upadhya told reporters.

Indian refiners cut imports from Iran by 18 percent in June from a year ago, in a third straight monthly decline.

Insurance and shipping difficulties caused by European Union sanctions on Tehran, which the West believes is using its nuclear programme to build a weapon but which Iran insists is peaceful, has hit Iranian oil exports. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Sunil Nair)