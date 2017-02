SINGAPORE Feb 16 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sold a gasoil cargo at the highest premium in more than 20 months as demand for high sulphur gasoil remains robust in the Middle East, traders said on Thursday.

MRPL has sold 40,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over March 20-22 to BB Energy at a premium of $1.60 to Middle East quotes, traders said.

This is about 14 percent higher than the $1.40 premium achieved by the refiner for an earlier cargo, also to be loaded in March. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)