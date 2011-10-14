SINGAPORE Oct 14 India's Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals sold 40,000 tonnes of high sulphur gas
oil for December via a tender, industry sources said on Friday.
The Indian refiner sold a cargo of 0.5 percent sulphur gas
oil to a trader at premiums of between $1 and $1.50 a barrel to
Middle East quotes, they said.
The buyer could not be confirmed. But traders said that with
MRPL remaining as one of the few suppliers of the high sulphur
gas oil to the Middle East, prices for the grade had firmed in
recent weeks.
MRPL last sold 40,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gas oil
to Trafigura at a premium of about $1.50 a barrel to Middle East
quotes.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)