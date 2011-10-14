SINGAPORE Oct 14 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals sold 40,000 tonnes of high sulphur gas oil for December via a tender, industry sources said on Friday.

The Indian refiner sold a cargo of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil to a trader at premiums of between $1 and $1.50 a barrel to Middle East quotes, they said.

The buyer could not be confirmed. But traders said that with MRPL remaining as one of the few suppliers of the high sulphur gas oil to the Middle East, prices for the grade had firmed in recent weeks.

MRPL last sold 40,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gas oil to Trafigura at a premium of about $1.50 a barrel to Middle East quotes.

